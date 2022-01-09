Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 45.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 4.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 5.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MUSA stock opened at $194.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.96. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.47 and a 12 month high of $202.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

MUSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

