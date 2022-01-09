Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 417,506 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 92.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,506 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,196 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,881,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,724,000 after acquiring an additional 498,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,186,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,695,000 after acquiring an additional 158,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 22.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,932,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,092,000 after acquiring an additional 708,029 shares in the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRVI opened at $33.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.04. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $44.22.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The company had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.68 million. Analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

