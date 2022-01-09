Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 5,390 Shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Global Industrial worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Industrial by 1,189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 107,259 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Global Industrial by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,127,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert Leeds bought 2,843,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $92,055,845.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Richard Leeds bought 2,068,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $66,949,705.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Global Industrial stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 51.72% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $277.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

