Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 9,105 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,105 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.9% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Amazon.com worth $867,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Daniels&Tansey LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.1% during the third quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,174.44.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,251.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,452.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,434.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

