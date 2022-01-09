Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,740 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 102,614.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. 47.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

FLWS opened at $24.26 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 18,250 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $532,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $429,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,448 shares of company stock valued at $996,018 over the last three months. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.