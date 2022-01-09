LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Shares of NYSE LXU opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $915.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.35. LSB Industries had a positive return on equity of 111.86% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LSB Industries will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXU. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LSB Industries by 115.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in LSB Industries by 232.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 89,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in LSB Industries by 334.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 41,451 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in LSB Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in LSB Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

