LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $186.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LVMUY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Erste Group upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $393.00.

LVMUY opened at $162.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of $118.48 and a 1-year high of $171.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.03.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

