Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $78.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Get Lyft alerts:

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.92. Lyft has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $197,403.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,275 over the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 22.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $353,102,000 after buying an additional 484,642 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth about $669,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.