Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 192,473 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 595,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,473 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of GFL Environmental worth $22,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 692.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.95.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.14. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -1.88%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.