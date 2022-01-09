Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $21.04 Million Holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 249.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803,764 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $21,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 53.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after buying an additional 140,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 295.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 1.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 53.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 21,227 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAX opened at $14.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $152.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $65,286.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $80,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,332 shares of company stock worth $1,488,412. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

