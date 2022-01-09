Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $22.45 Million Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 25,939 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.47% of Chemours worth $22,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 592,395 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $697,259,000 after purchasing an additional 541,052 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 568,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,795,000 after buying an additional 454,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,332,000 after buying an additional 345,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

CC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $36.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.04. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.