Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 429,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,408 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $17,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 686.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $48.12 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

