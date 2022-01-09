Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 10,632 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,632 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $19,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27,477 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Equinix by 95.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 300.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $875.00 to $865.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $885.59.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $774.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.15, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $806.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $814.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

