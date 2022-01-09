Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 14,896 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,896 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Universal Health Services worth $18,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHS opened at $131.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UHS. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

