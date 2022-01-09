Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 15,066 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,066 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $16,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 656,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,167,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $164.60 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.58 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

