Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Short Interest Update

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the November 30th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,836.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSGE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

MSGE traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $72.40. 204,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,844. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.94.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. The firm had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

