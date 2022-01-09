Madison Wealth Partners Inc Acquires 29 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $362.78 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $411.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.55.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

