Madison Wealth Partners Inc Sells 2,364 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 4.2% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,987 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after purchasing an additional 996,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,420,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,887,000 after purchasing an additional 456,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,750,000 after purchasing an additional 409,742 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $115.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.66. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $115.12 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.