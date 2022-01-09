Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.
Shares of MMP opened at $47.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $39.93 and a 52-week high of $53.85.
In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 32,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $206,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.
Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.
