Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of MMP opened at $47.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $39.93 and a 52-week high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 32,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $206,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

