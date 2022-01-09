Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 114,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,134,795 shares.The stock last traded at $18.20 and had previously closed at $19.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The company has a market cap of $849.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $109,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $239,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

