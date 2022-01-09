MahaDAO (MAHA) Hits Market Cap of $16.45 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar. MahaDAO has a market cap of $16.45 million and $972,459.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $5.35 or 0.00012759 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

