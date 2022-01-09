Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.76% of Malibu Boats worth $11,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Malibu Boats by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Malibu Boats by 383.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

MBUU stock opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.71. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.57 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MBUU. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

