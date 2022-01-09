Manish Chandra Sells 2,672 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Poshmark stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. Poshmark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.73.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $79.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

POSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair cut shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Poshmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,886,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Poshmark by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,351,758 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $64,533,000 after purchasing an additional 377,893 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Poshmark by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $56,440,000 after acquiring an additional 557,416 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Poshmark by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,119,859 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $26,608,000 after acquiring an additional 231,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Poshmark by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 644,230 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 384,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.