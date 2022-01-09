Maquia Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAQC) Trading Up 0.1%

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 3,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 261,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAQC. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,897,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,380,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,302,000.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

