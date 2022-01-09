Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.22. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.04.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 709.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 28,302 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

