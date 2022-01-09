MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 81.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 76,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $378.74 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.50 and a 52-week high of $589.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $386.86 and a 200-day moving average of $426.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $505.00 to $499.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $409.00 to $405.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.83.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

