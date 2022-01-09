MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $499.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $505.00 to $499.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MKTX. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $409.00 to $405.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $442.83.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $378.74 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $341.50 and a 52 week high of $589.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $386.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 20.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth approximately $427,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in MarketAxess by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 38.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 68,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,886,000 after buying an additional 19,193 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 1.7% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.