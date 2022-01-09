Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2022

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 265 ($3.57) price target on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.56) to GBX 210 ($2.83) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.56) to GBX 260 ($3.50) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.90) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 172 ($2.32) to GBX 184 ($2.48) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 211.20 ($2.85).

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 256.60 ($3.46) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. The company has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 229.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 186.33. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 126.90 ($1.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 258.90 ($3.49).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Analyst Recommendations for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.