Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 265 ($3.57) price target on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.56) to GBX 210 ($2.83) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.56) to GBX 260 ($3.50) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.90) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 172 ($2.32) to GBX 184 ($2.48) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 211.20 ($2.85).

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 256.60 ($3.46) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. The company has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 229.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 186.33. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 126.90 ($1.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 258.90 ($3.49).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

