Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Short Interest Update

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 30,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINM. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Marlin Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FINM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,653. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. Marlin Technology has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

