Masari (MSR) Market Cap Achieves $322,613.38

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. Masari has a total market cap of $322,613.38 and approximately $211.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,886.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.99 or 0.07484440 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.93 or 0.00312583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.29 or 0.00900727 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00011130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00071191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00009029 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.56 or 0.00450174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.79 or 0.00257339 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars.

