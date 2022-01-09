Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 970 ($13.07) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.66) price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.66) target price on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Mattioli Woods stock opened at GBX 837.50 ($11.29) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 852.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 794.50. Mattioli Woods has a twelve month low of GBX 673.55 ($9.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 908 ($12.24). The company has a market capitalization of £424.40 million and a PE ratio of 167.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

