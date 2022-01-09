McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut McEwen Mining from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of MUX opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.20 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 45.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 29.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

