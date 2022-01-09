MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) to post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail posted earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.40) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MedAvail.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). MedAvail had a negative net margin of 241.08% and a negative return on equity of 87.61%. The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ MDVL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.28. 96,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,873. MedAvail has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDVL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MedAvail by 172.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the third quarter worth $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MedAvail in the third quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in MedAvail by 1,239.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 86,248 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

