Medican Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Medican Enterprises shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 83,387,551 shares traded.

About Medican Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MDCN)

Medican Enterprises, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in the production, cultivation, and wholesale distribution of cannabis related products. The company was founded on October 27, 1988 and is headquartered in Palm Beach, FL.

