Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 6,455.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 127,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 84,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of JHG opened at $42.85 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

