Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 91.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,363,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,850 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 109.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HWM. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HWM opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 1.85. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.70.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

