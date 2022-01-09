Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,613 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 24.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 4.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Newell Brands by 6.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NWL opened at $23.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.14. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.