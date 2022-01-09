Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,021 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,021 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 191,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 107,291 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,258,000. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 479,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after buying an additional 56,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

