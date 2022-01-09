Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,117 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,117 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

CSII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

CSII stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $735.58 million, a P/E ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

