Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Short Interest Update

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Megaport in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Get Megaport alerts:

MGPPF stock remained flat at $$12.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17. Megaport has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $15.39.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.