Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948,754 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433,323 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $80.30 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $202.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

