Metronome Price Tops $3.98 on Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 9th. Metronome has a market capitalization of $54.05 million and $42,710.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metronome has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $3.98 or 0.00009334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00059049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00084156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.95 or 0.07505411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00072249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,558.78 or 0.99820596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003180 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,727,149 coins and its circulating supply is 13,582,575 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

