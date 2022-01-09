M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 451,637 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,775 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 451,637 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of HP worth $20,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 41,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,323,997.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,989 shares of company stock worth $12,258,879. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HP stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $39.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

