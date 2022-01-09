M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 47,411 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,411 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.28% of AMERISAFE worth $13,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 283.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,545,000 after buying an additional 304,095 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 7.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,571,000 after buying an additional 98,520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 648.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 8.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,129,000 after buying an additional 45,968 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 49.7% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 136,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,686,000 after buying an additional 45,426 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AMSF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

AMSF stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.50. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.34.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

