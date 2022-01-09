M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $12.48 Million Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 337,402 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 45,183 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $12,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 40.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Tapestry by 264.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,142 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

NYSE:TPR opened at $39.34 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.23.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

