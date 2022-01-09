M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $26.91 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 192.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,730 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $26,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.70.

Shares of ECL opened at $229.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.95 and a 200-day moving average of $222.23.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

