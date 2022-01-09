M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $29.08 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 69.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 377,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,870 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $29,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $64.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average is $76.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

