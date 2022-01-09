M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,936 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $15,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.47.

NYSE:APTV opened at $169.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $127.21 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

