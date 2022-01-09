M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 27,777 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,777 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $24,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, South State Corp bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.55.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $232.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.72 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.