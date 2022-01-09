M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $18,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,481,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $119.50 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $137.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.40 and its 200 day moving average is $118.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.45.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

